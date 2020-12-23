The First Amendment, more than any other part of the Constitution, captures the pluralistic, tolerant political and religious culture that the founders were trying to ensure for the new nation. Recently highlighting the seemingly unusual mix of rights contained therein was an exchange between Sen. Ben Sasse and then-Judge, now Justice, Amy Coney Barrett regarding the content of the amendment and the reason for its structure.Sasse asked what the rights were that were protected and the reason for them not being in separate …