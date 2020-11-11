Knowing and understanding the Code of Civil Procedure, the Supreme Court Rules, the applicable local rules and the case law interpreting the rules and how they interact is critical to effectively practicing law. As the Illinois Supreme Court stated in Bright v. Dicke, 166 Ill.2d 204, 210 (1995): “the rules of court we have promulgated are not aspirational. They are not suggestions. They have the force of law, and the presumption must be that they will be obeyed and enforced as written.” There is no reason to believe that …