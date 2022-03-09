In keeping with the usual manner of legal argumentation, to address the procedural issues, before the substance, last week in this space the procedural deficiencies in the current third-party litigation funding bill, SB 1099, were articulated. But the procedure is not the real problem with the bill.Promoted as a consumer protection bill, as this concerns loans to consumers directly only, it is hard to conceive of a more consumer unfriendly proposal than allowing 18% interest every six months on the principal borrowed and …