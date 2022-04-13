In keeping with the practice in this space to cover the denials of petitions for leave to appeal by the Illinois Supreme Court, here we go.The high court declined to hear Stacken v. Stratford Moe’s, 2021 IL App (1st) 191982-U, a case addressed Nov. 3, 2021, in this column. And so a delay by a plaintiff in bringing a motion to vacate a dismissal for want of prosecution to be heard can be rewarded with an extended period to essentially defeat the purpose of the statute of limitations. The Cook County local rules and …