After ruling on 168 petitions for leave to appeal on March 25, the Illinois Supreme Court has granted petitions for leave to appeal in six civil cases (in addition to two family law and one tax case). Confirming that for the vast majority of civil cases the Illinois Appellate Court is the court of last review, the Supreme Court accepted 3.5% of civil matters presented to it for review this term.Among the cases added to its docket include two more guns rights cases to the one it took last fall, Guns Save Life Inc., et al …