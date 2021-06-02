On May 26, the Illinois Supreme Court granted eight petitions for leave to appeal, two of which concern civil justice issues and denied a slew that leave in place cases that establish or affirm important principles of law.The court granted the petition of the defendant lawyers in Suburban Real Estate Services, Inc. v. Carlson, in which the trial court granted summary judgment on the statute of limitations in a legal malpractice claim, but the appellate court reversed and stated: “We agree with the holdings in FagelHaber …