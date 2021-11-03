As seen in Eighner v. Tiernan, Illinois courts are especially solicitous of plaintiffs whose cases are voluntarily dismissed and who later seek to refile under the one-year extension of the statute of limitations under 735 ILCS 5/13-217. This solicitude, which in Eighner related to a voluntary dismissal under 735 ILCS 5/2-1009, is more inexplicable in the context of a dismissal for want of prosecution where a plaintiff can entirely neglect their case and still be able to pursue the claim for a period that seems potentially …