“What was old is new again” could describe the recent imposition of simultaneous disclosures in a broad swath of Law Division cases. First introduced in Cook County as part of a pilot program nearly 10 years ago and maintained by some judges since, the case management orders released in July broadened this requirement. The requirement, which presumably has been imposed to move cases more expeditiously toward trial after the shutdown that began in March, is being inconsistently applied by the motion judges. Anecdotally …