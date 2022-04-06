There have been a slew of developments in the last week on a range of issues that have been previously covered in this space. Before those, however, was a review of a grant of petitions for leave to appeal.The Illinois Supreme Court granted petitions March 30 for leave to appeal in two civil cases: Channon v. Westward Management, Inc. and Duniver v. Clark Material Handling Company, but only Duniver impacts the practice of civil defense litigators.In Duniver, 2021 IL App (1st) 200818, the appellate court reversed the trial …