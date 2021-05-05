Sometimes support for a position comes from an unlikely source. For example, during the debate over the prejudgment interest bills (which, as of this writing, still sits on the governor’s desk) it came to light that there was a proposal from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to amend that state’s prejudgment interest statute to reduce the interest imposed from its current 9% to a one-year constant maturity treasury yield.Similar unexpected support for the necessity and utility of special interrogatories occurred in a recent oral …