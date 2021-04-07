When civil jury trials return in May, they will return largely without the use of special interrogatories. P.A. 101-184, which at the prompting of the plaintiffs’ bar effectively eliminated special interrogatories, but only applied to trials that commenced after Jan. 1, 2020. As there were few trials conducted before the March 17, 2020, trial shutdown, these forthcoming trials will be contended without a key tool for assisting the jury in getting to the truth and for the court to confirm the consistency of the jury’s …