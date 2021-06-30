With the legislative session now ended, it is a good time to discuss what happened (and what did not) and how that might affect civil justice. Currently, the next scheduled session of the General Assembly is the veto session in the fall, though there could be a special session before then.Putting aside the passage of prejudgment interest, which has been written about enough in this space, the change with the potential to have the greatest long-term impact across all litigated matters (or at least the proponents hope it …