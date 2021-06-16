Michael McNease made the right moves to stop a wrongful eviction when he got a letter from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office saying he was going to be tossed out of his residence. The next day he went to court with proof that he had paid his rent. And when the judge vacated the judgment of possession, McNease immediately marched to the sheriff’s office and handed over a copy of the order. Yet when McNease returned home from work one month later, he found out that four deputies had allegedly entered the premises, evicted his family, changed the locks, searched all the drawers, took pictures of the contents and handed all the personal property in the premises to his landlord. Although McNease reportedly told the deputies he had an order vacating the judgment of possession, the deputies allegedly refused to let him enter the house to retrieve the document. Striking back, McNease and his family sued the deputies in federal court for allegedly violating their constitutional rights. The deputies countered by claiming immunity — sovereign, quasi-judicial and qualified. But U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland denied their motion to dismiss. McNease v. Laldee, 19 CV 7280 (March 18).