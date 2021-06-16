Buried in a slew of changes to the Supreme Court Rules in Proposal 21-01 that would facilitate (or indeed allow) remote proceedings, is an attempt to codify the April 29, 2020, emergency change to Supreme Court Rule 206(h)(3), which concerns the presence of counsel at depositions. This change was discussed in this space on May 20, 2020. However, this proposed permanent change is without the comment added on June 4, 2020, to clarify that the April 29 change was not intended to preclude counsel from being present at …