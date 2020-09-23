Treating similar cases similarly is a central concept with its origin in Book 5 of Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics and is the ultimate basis for the common law system of justice. As a result, lawyers spend a great deal of time trying to find a case on “all fours” and distinguishing other cases cited by the opposing side. Under this system, the task of figuring out what is sufficiently similar and what facts were previously dispositive is necessary so that the law is applied consistently and fairly and achieves just results. …