Pointing out that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals OK’d a 40 person class action, Richard J. Anderson argued that his claim against Weinert Enterprises for allegedly violating a Wisconsin minimum wage law satisfied Rule 23’s numerosity requirement because the roofing company had 37 full-time employees from 2016 through 2018 and usually hired eight to 12 seasonal employees. Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(a)(1), Anderson had to show that “the class is so numerous that joinder of all members is impracticable.” On appeal from an order that refused to certify the case as a class action, the 7th Circuit concluded that “Anderson failed to show it would be impracticable to join approximately 37 class members”; the district judge’s decision to not count the seasonal employees wasn’t an abuse of discretion; and “even if Anderson’s proposed class encompassed potential or actual 2019 hires and therefore would have included a few more than 40 employees, a putative class over 40 is not inevitably endowed with numerosity status. The obligation imposed by Rule 23(a) remains: a plaintiff seeking to certify a class must show that joinder would be impracticable.” Anderson v. Weinert Enterprises, No. 20-1030 (Jan. 28).