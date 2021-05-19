Whether in state or federal court, production of primary and excess policies of insurance covering the defendant, or at least disclosure of the terms of such policies, is required as a matter of course.The 1970 Advisory Committee Notes to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure that added the requirement under Rule 26 for production of policies of insurance despite not being admissible as evidence state that: “Disclosure of insurance coverage will enable counsel for both sides to make the same realistic appraisal of the case, …