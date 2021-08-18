Growing up, SportsCenter was a required viewing. The show was sometimes on a loop for hours each morning in the period before ESPN had its current full slate of talking head shows. One of my favorite segments was at the end of each show “Did You Know?” In that segment they provided some obscure statistic or fact that was relevant to the story of the day.Recently, I texted my co-host of the Podium and Panel Podcast, Dan Cotter, and asked, “Did you know that a court can weight evidence on a Section 2-619 motion in a case in …