Developments in the law never stop. New fact patterns, novel approaches by counsel, and even new participants in the legal marketplace force change in directions and in ways that may not be expected. Keeping apprised of the trends and working to adapt to them is one of the tasks of competent counsel. Ill. R. Prof’l Conduct (2010) R.1.1 cmt. 8 (eff. Jan. 1, 2016).Venue In this space on Nov. 4, comment was made on recent developments in the law regarding personal jurisdiction, venue and forum non conveniens, and that the …