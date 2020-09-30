When the majority of an appellate court panel ignores “largely unassailable legal precedent” cited by the dissent to reach a conclusion based upon the subjective understanding of the plaintiff, the rule of law breaks down. This is especially so when that understanding is contrary to the clearly established and longstanding public policy annunciated by the Illinois General Assembly and recognized by the courts. But that is exactly what happened in Quintana v. Ferrara Candy Company, 2020 IL App (3d) 190414-U, in yet another …