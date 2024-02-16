NEW YORK — A New York judge ruled Friday against Donald Trump, imposing a $364 million penalty over what the judge ruled was a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.Trump also was barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.However, the judge backed away from an earlier ruling that would have dissolved the former president’s companies.Trump’s lawyers vowed to appeal. Attorney Alina …