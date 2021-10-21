This is part 2 of a two-part series. Part 1 ran last Thursday.With the approval of boosters to combat the latest COVID variant, it has become painfully clear that we need to do more to stop the creation of new variants. According to the scientists, the best way to do that is to improve vaccination rates globally. Unfortunately, we are still far from using every IP weapon in our arsenal to achieve this critical goal.As I demonstrated in part 1, at both the domestic and international level we are ignoring the crucial role …