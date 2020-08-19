This is the second part of a two-part column. The first part was published Aug. 12.As scientists race to uncover treatments and vaccines that will hopefully help us successfully combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we need to make sure that those solutions are readily accessible to all patients who need them. Unfortunately, as Congress considers additional R&D funding, it also continues to ignore the adverse impact present restrictions on the use of clinical and test data will have on those research efforts.In part one …