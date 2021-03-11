There is no doubt that the United States is losing the COVID-19 diplomacy wars. With apologies to Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” you can’t influence international policies, build stronger supply chains, or successfully promote U.S. treatments and related health care product exports, if you’re not in the room where it happens.Fortunately, President Joe Biden’s positive efforts to bring the pandemic to heel will help the U.S. regain lost ground. Recent news that Johnson & Johnson and Merck are joining forces to boost …