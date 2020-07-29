A group of doughnut shop owners sought to recover from wage theft, but an appeals court found a hole in the business’ insurance coverage.The 2nd District Appellate Court ruled franchisee 3BC Properties LLC’s policy generally covered bad acts by workers, but it was sprinkled with exceptions — including one for dishonesty relating to salaries.The case arose after a manager for 3BC’s stores in DuPage County pocketed more than $66,000 for herself and her family by falsifying time records.State Farm Fire and Casualty Co …