St. Clair County in downstate Illinois will now stand alone in its own judicial circuit as a result of a law redrawing judicial circuits in the Metro-East that went into effect Monday, with Kinnis Williams Sr. as clerk of the circuit.Prior to the law’s effective date, the 20th judicial circuit was made up of St. Clair, Monroe, Washington, Randolph and Perry counties.St. Clair County alone will now make up the 20th judicial circuit, while the 24th judicial circuit now includes Monroe, Washington, Randolph and Perry counties …