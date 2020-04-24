Darren Bailey

A southern Illinois lawmaker wants a court order to block the governor from extending his executive stay-at-home order.

State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, filed a two-count lawsuit in Clay County on Thursday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker alleging the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act only allows the governor to exercise emergency powers for 30 days after declaring a disaster.

Pritzker’s emergency powers from the March 20 executive order lapsed on April 8, the lawsuit alleges.

Bailey said one reason he filed his lawsuit is because he believes lawmakers need to push back against the governor’s unilateral decision making.

“That’s the biggest problem I’ve got is the fact that we’ve got three coequal branches of government, and there’s only one that’s kind of in charge here,” Bailey said in an interview Friday.

Bailey was first elected to the General Assembly in 2018 out of the 109th Legislative District, which includes parts or all of nine rural counties in southern Illinois.

His lawsuit in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court argues Pritzker acted beyond his authority when he extended the stay-at-home order until April 30.

On Thursday, Pritzker said the order will remain through May 30, with some lessened restrictions on nonessential businesses.

The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment that Pritzker’s April 1 order overstepped his statutory authority and seeks a permanent injunction to block Pritzker from enforcing the extended order.

Bailey is represented by Thomas G. DeVore and Erik D. Hyam, of Silver Lake Group Ltd, which has locations in Highland, Litchfield and Greenville.

A Pritzker spokesperson said in an email that it’s unfortunate a legislator is working against the state’s public health efforts.

“At every step of the response to this deadly pandemic, the [g]overnor has followed the guidance of public health experts and used the emergency powers authorized in [s]tate law to protect the health and lives of all Illinoisans. As the experts outlined today, we are now seeing that the stay at home orders and other emergency steps have started to slow the spread of the coronavirus and are making a significant difference. Now is not the time to stop our work, because we must remember lives are at stake,” according to the statement.

And at Pritzker's Friday press briefing, he brushed off the representative's lawsuit.



“I have relied on science and research and doctors and advice, from the models, from the experts, to address this pandemic,” the governor said.



“We are in an emergency, so frankly, I think that a lawsuit about whether or not this is an emergency is a political maneuver,” Pritzker said. “At a time when we probably shouldn’t be dealing with politics but rather simply addressing the emergency, no matter what political party you belong to.”

The case in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court is Darren Bailey v. Jay Robert Pritzker, 20 CH 6.