JOLIET — A judge on Monday delayed for three months a hearing on former suburban Chicago police officer Drew Peterson’s request to toss out his murder conviction in the killing of his third wife after his attorney said he needed more time. Will County Judge Edward Burmila set the next hearing date for May 18.During a brief hearing, Assistant Public Defender Jason Strzelecki told the judge he needed time to interview witnesses, several of whom live outside Illinois. He also said he planned to amend the petition that …