An insurance company is not obligated to pay a $50,000 accidental death benefit to the parents of a Chicago man who died after taking a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that Jason McNinch’s death constituted an accident under the employee welfare benefit plan of the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art.The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America insures the plan and …