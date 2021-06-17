Initially, I want to express how honored I am to have the privilege of serving as president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association. Our organization has a long history of protecting the legal rights of those individuals and families who have been harmed by negligent conduct.The global pandemic has showed us all, in harrowing fashion, how vulnerable we all are to events that we simply have little ability to control. It is only through the collective vigilance of our citizens that we are nearing the end of this awful …