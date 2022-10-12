Where Chicago’s policy of throwing away detainee property after 30 days was not substantive due process violation, as the city could not be required to indefinitely hold arrestee property.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.An individual arrested in the City of Chicago can take some property into jail but must surrender other property, including cell phones. Chicago offers the detainee 30 days to reclaim the property in person or by proxy. Property …