Where university failed to provide student with hearing prior to decision to expel student, district court erred in finding that prior hearings were adequate process.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.When John Doe was a medical student at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, he had a romantic relationship with Jane Roe, a fellow student. Jane Roe accused Doe of physical abuse. The university’s Office of Student Conduct …