Where the state seeks to convict a juvenile of first-degree murder based on an accountability theory where the defendant neither killed nor intended the killing to occur, due process does not bar such a conviction.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Britany Watson, 17, engaged several times in a pay-for-sex arrangement with Sherman Horton, 38, in December 2012. On Dec. 17, 2012, she and Horton got in an argument about payment, with Watson demanding it in full …