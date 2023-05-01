Where school administrator never agreed to new contract, she lacked a property interest in continued employment subject to due process protections.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois.Dr. Quintella Bounds was hired by the Country Club Hills School District in suburban Chicago as the director of student services for a one-year term beginning in July 2019 and not to extend beyond the end of June 2020. Bounds’ contract contained no provision for …