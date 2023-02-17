Where city reclassified certain security officers positions such that they were no longer considered “law enforcement,” officers did not have ability to contest change as their union had already lost an action in front of the state labor board.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.Between 1993 and 2017, the city of Chicago treated aviation security officers at O’Hare Airport as law-enforcement personnel. This allowed these officers to make …