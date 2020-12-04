Seven Chicago police officers were dismissed from a civil rights lawsuit after a judge found the plaintiff could not link them to his allegations of wrongful detention and prosecution.The lawsuit, brought by a man who spent five years in jail before he was acquitted of murder, can proceed against the city of Chicago and two other police officers. Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer dismissed the others without prejudice, leaving a chance for the plaintiff to return to court with more detailed pleadings. Police …