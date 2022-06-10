A former Chicago State University interim pharmacy dean lost a bid to dismiss claims against him in a lawsuit accusing the university of disability discrimination over the academic dismissal of a student.In a written opinion Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss claims that Elmer Gentry violated a student’s procedural due process rights for his role in the student’s appeal process. Gentry was interim dean for seven months in 2019 and is now an …