Where the fact that the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board was unlawfully constituted for several years was not itself actionable under a deprivation of due process.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle Sr.

In 2011, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart received permission from the Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board to appoint John Rosales to fill a midterm vacancy on the merit board. The board has the exclusive authority to discharge, demote or suspend officers for violating the department’s rules.

Rosales finished his predecessor’s term and continued to serve indefinitely after the term expired.

In 2013, Rosales participated in a disciplinary proceeding against officer Percy Taylor. The proceeding culminated in the termination of Taylor’s employment.

Taylor later sued to challenge his termination, and the state appellate court ruled that Rosales’ appointment was unlawful. Because the board was unlawfully constituted when it fired Taylor, the court voided the discharge decision.

The Illinois General Assembly then amended the governing statute to reset the terms of all board members and permit an interim appointment in the event of a future board vacancy.

After the Taylor decision, current and former sheriff’s office employees flooded the courts with suits to invalidate decisions made when the board was unlawfully constituted.

The Illinois Appellate Court eventually limited the scope of the Taylor decision. Shortly after Taylor was decided, eight current and former sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers who were disciplined by the board between 2013 and 2016 filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking to represent a class of sheriff’s office employees who were disciplined by an improperly constituted board during the relevant time period.

Two of the claims in the complaint were grounded in a due process theory, while the remaining claims rested on state law. The U.S. District Court dismissed the due process claims and relinquished jurisdiction over the state law claims. The plaintiffs then appealed.

The appellate panel began by noting that the first due process claim alleged that the plaintiffs were deprived of a property interest in their employment without due process of law because the board was unlawfully constituted when it imposed discipline against them and the second due process claim alleged that Sheriff Dart selected board members based on campaign contributions or other political favors and that Dart and Nicholas Scouffas, Dart’s general counsel, threatened to remove board members if they declined to impose the discipline requested by the sheriff’s office.

The panel cited Simmons v. Gillespie, stating that a state’s failure to comply with its own law is not a federal due process violation and that a state may disregard its own law without depriving a person of due process.

Citing Davis v. Scherer and several other opinions, the panel stated that it had been clear for decades that noncompliance with state law is not itself a deprivation of due process of law.

The panel determined that the fact that the board was unlawfully constituted during the relevant time period was therefore not actionable under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983 as a deprivation of due process.

Next, the panel turned to the second due process claim. The panel stated that when a state official deprives a person of his property through a random, unauthorized act that departs from state law, the federal due process guarantee requires only that the state provide an adequate post deprivation remedy.

The panel then stated that the Illinois Administrative Review Act provided just such a remedy for public employees to challenge random and unauthorized departures from state law in disciplinary decisions.

The panel, therefore, affirmed the district court’s decision.

Jose Vargs, et al. v. Cook County Sheriff’s Merit Board, et al.

No. 19-1686

Writing for the court: Judge Diane S. Sykes

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and Frank H. Easterbrook

Released: March 11, 2020