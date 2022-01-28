Where village did not violate Due Process Clause by failing to erect signs concerning snow parking rules on every street in the village, as obligation was on residents to learn parking regulations.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Ronald A. Guzman, Northern District of Illinois.Shellie Lewis left her car parked on a public street in the Village of Alsip during a snowstorm. Lewis was fined $50 for violating an ordinance that prohibits parking on any street if more than three inches of snow …