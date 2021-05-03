Where police officer suffered PTSD as a result of not receiving backup during call responding to armed robbery, sergeants who ignored her requests for help did not violate officer’s substantive or procedural due process rights.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois. In December 2016, Officer Kimberly Nelson of the Chicago Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery of a FedEx truck in a high-crime area of Chicago. Nelson alleged that …