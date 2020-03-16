Where the U.S. District Court erred in concluding that the lack of procedure for a hearing for laid off teachers under Illinois law eliminated a tenured teacher’s property interest in her employment.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.

Carolyn Mascow, a teacher who had tenure under Illinois law, was laid off in 2017. Because Mascow’s last rating was “unsatisfactory,” she was first in line to be laid off when the school lost one position and also lacked any recall rights if the school district began hiring again.

Prior to being laid off, Mascow became Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 571 co-president in 2010. During the summer of 2014, she told the school’s principal that a planned assembly that would require all teachers to stay 30 minutes after the end of school would violate the collective bargaining agreement.

In the summer of 2015, she told the district’s superintendent that a proposed motivational speech would violate the collective bargaining agreement by requiring teachers to stay late.

The school canceled one of the events and revised the other in a way that Mascow said would satisfy the agreement.

After being laid off, Mascow sued the district under 42 U.S.C. Section 1983, contending that the 14th Amendment due process clause entitled her to a hearing before the layoff and that the unsatisfactory rating violated the First Amendment, applied to the states through the 14th.

Mascow argued that her evaluations suffered as a result of the actions she took as union co-president, which led to the “unsatisfactory” rating that made her first in line to be laid off and eliminated her recall rights.

The U.S. District Court held that a reasonable jury could not find that the 2014 and 2015 meetings caused a reduction in Mascow’s ratings. The court dismissed the due process claim on the pleadings and granted summary judgment to the defendants on the First Amendment claim. Mascow appealed.

The appellate panel began by citing Land v. Board of Education, stating that Mascow, as a teacher with tenure under state law, could only be fired for cause or as part of a reduction in force.

The panel noted that this gave Mascow a legitimate claim of entitlement as a matter of constitutional law. The panel stated that the district court had determined that because Illinois does not grant hearings to laid-off teachers, whether or not they have tenure, Mascow did not have a property interest in her job.

The panel found that this was a legal error. The panel stated that neither the district court nor the parties had addressed how teachers could obtain review of their ratings and whether those opportunities satisfied the constitutional need for some kind of hearing.

The panel found that these issues needed to be resolved in the district court. As a result, it vacated the decision to the extent that it addressed Mascow’s claim under the due process clause.

It affirmed the decision to the extent that it dealt with the First Amendment claim.

Therefore, the panel remanded the case for further proceedings.

Carolyn Mascow, et al. v. Board of Education of Franklin Park School

District No. 84, et al.

No. 19-2563

Writing for the court: Judge Frank H. Easterbrook

Concurring: Judges William J. Bauer and Daniel A. Manion

Released: March 3, 2020