Where an officer intentionally destroys information subject to a bona fide subpoena by the defendant, the officer commits a due process violation of such severity that it affects the fairness of the defendant’s trial and the integrity of the judicial system and is subject to reversal even if evidence of guilt is overwhelming.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Geary W. Kull.On May 3, 2014, Milton Carswell was murdered, shot in the head and then run over in a …