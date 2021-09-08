Expecting an “onslaught” of eviction cases when the Illinois moratorium ends, the 18th Judicial Circuit Court of DuPage County has issued an administrative order instituting a court-ordered mediation program to trim the caseload.Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to extend the state’s eviction moratorium until Oct. 3 — the date a federal moratorium was set to end before being blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.The DuPage court is preparing its program to start in correspondence with recent rules from the Illinois Supreme Court …