SPRINGFIELD — After a bruising 2022 election cycle in which House Republicans lost five seats, Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin did not seek another term as leader of the caucus. And on Tuesday, the final scheduled day of the 102nd General Assembly, he resigned his seat altogether, leaving with some less-than-complimentary words for his own party.“When you're in Springfield, numbers matter, and this is a game of addition. And unfortunately, we've been playing the game of subtraction on a statewide …