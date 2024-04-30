A man who was shot by unknown assailants while waiting in the drive-through lane of a Wendy’s does not have a case for negligence against the fast-food restaurant chain, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Wendy’s in a lawsuit brought under state law by Vonzell Scott Sr.The case is in federal court under diversity jurisdiction. Scott is a citizen of Illinois, while Wendy’s is a citizen of Delaware and Ohio …