Early voting in downtown Chicago for the March primary election was paused Friday as a Cook County judicial candidate was removed from the ballot. The pause came one day after the polls opened on Thursday at the Chicago City Loop Supersite, 191 N. Clark St., and Chicago Board of Election Offices, 69 W. Washington St., 6th Floor.Early voting will reopen at those two locations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.In a court order late Friday, the 1st District Appellate Court lifted a stay of …