Johnny is sued, and his father hires a lawyer for him. In the course of the case, certain information and documents are sought by the plaintiff that are in the possession of Johnny’s father. Johnny’s father refuses to produce the requested information and documents. Could Johnny or his counsel be sanctioned or held in contempt for what Johnny’s father refuses to do? Depending on how a recent decision is applied, they just might be.Extending the decisions in Szczeblewski v. Gossett, 342 Ill.App.3d 344 (2003), and Oelze v …