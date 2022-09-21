The American Bar Association is once again turning its guns on its own in its effort to justify its continued promulgation of Model Rule of Professional Conduct Rule 8.4(g) and in support of Pennsylvania’s version of that rule. This time the forum is an amicus brief filed in the Third Circuit in support of the appellants in Greenberg v. Lehocky, No.22-1733.As discussed in this space on July 29, 2020, Dec. 23, 2020, and April 6, 2022, Model Rule 8.4(g) is a threat to lawyer free speech and is antithetical to the First …