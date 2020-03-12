Often neglected or forgotten altogether, oaths are fundamental to the American system of government.The judicial system, in particular, relies on oaths. Attorneys, judges, court reporters, jurors and witnesses all take oaths of one kind or another. Article XIII, Section 3, of the Illinois Constitution provides that every Illinois elected official take an oath to support and defend both the federal and the Illinois Constitution.The structure of American constitutions, both state and federal, relies on a separation of powers …