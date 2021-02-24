Twelve years after the Illinois Supreme Court in Wills v. Foster, 229 Ill.2d 393 (2008), adopted a radical version of the collateral source rule that allows plaintiffs to recover for medical expenses that they never personally become liable for and in cases where the provider never reasonably expected those bills to be paid at the amount billed, the Supreme Court Committee on Jury Instructions in Civil Cases recently modified IPI 30.06, the Notes on Use, and Comments.Though reflecting the law and using the language of the …