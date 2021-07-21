Like the game of Jenga referred to by Chief Justice John Roberts in the oral argument before the Supreme Court of the United States in Alston v. NCAA, since Alvis v. Ribar, 85 Ill.2d 1 (1981), Illinois’ comparative fault system, block by block has been tinkered with both by the General Assembly and the Illinois Supreme Court to such an extent that the entire system has come crashing down.The current state of the Contribution Act has effectively left some minimally culpable defendants wondering what year it is. On the other …