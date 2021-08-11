In this space on July 28, Illinois’ fault apportionment system was described as a Rube Goldberg device. There are few better examples of this than the odyssey of Barnai v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. that had its latest chapter recently decided by the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District.On Oct. 16, 2007 (that is not a typo), Frank Barnai, an employee of Summit Fire Protection Company was injured while working on a construction site of a Wal-Mart store. Barnai sued Wal-Mart, International Contractors (the general …